Ollie Bearman escapes serious injury after 191mph crash at Japanese Grand Prix
British driver Ollie Bearman limped into a medical car following a 191mph crash in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.
Listen to this article
Bearman lost control of his Haas at high speed as he attempted an aggressive pass on Alpine's Franco Colapinto for 15th at the Spoon Curve in Suzuka on the 22nd lap.
Bearman ended up on the grass on the left-hand side of the circuit before crashing through multiple polystyrene distance boards and ending up in the barrier.
The 20-year-old, in just his second season in Formula One, emerged from his destroyed car but was unable to put any weight on his right leg.
He was assisted away from his Haas by two marshals before he slumped to the floor. Bearman was then taken away in a car to the on-track medial centre for X-rays.
A Haas spokesperson said: "Update on Bearman. 50G impact. Has had an X-ray at the Medical Centre. No fractures. A right knee contusion following the impact. Alert and communicating."
Bearman's crash saw the safety car come out allowing Kimi Antonelli to land a free change of tyres and assume the lead of the race.