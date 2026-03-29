Bearman lost control of his Haas at high speed as he attempted an aggressive pass on Alpine's Franco Colapinto for 15th at the Spoon Curve in Suzuka on the 22nd lap.

Bearman ended up on the grass on the left-hand side of the circuit before crashing through multiple polystyrene distance boards and ending up in the barrier.

The 20-year-old, in just his second season in Formula One, emerged from his destroyed car but was unable to put any weight on his right leg.