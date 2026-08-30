England have won the Rothesay Test series against Pakistan after a 194-run victory in the second match at Lord’s gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ollie Robinson of England (R) celebrates after Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan is out lbw during day 4 of the 2nd Rothesay Test Match between England and Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Ollie Robinson’s remarkable resurgence continued as he ushered England to a series-clinching victory over Pakistan in the second Rothesay Test at Lord’s.

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Robinson has been in stunning form since being recalled from a two-and-a-half year exile at the start of this summer and was irrepressible once again, filleting the tourists’ top order to tee up a 194-run win. Chasing a distant target of 389 Pakistan were wrapped up for 194 – closing nine down as the injured Imam-ul-Haq again declined to bat – with Robinson adding figures of four for 24 to his first-innings haul of four for 11. That left him on 99 career scalps, including 23 at an average of just 8.35 in the three games since his recall. The 32-year-old has been the one unqualified triumph during a turbulent few months for the national side, despite missing out on selection in Ben Stokes’ final match as captain, and his efforts led England to their first victory in a multi-match series since December 2024. The wait has been even longer for Joe Root, whose last series success as skipper came in Sri Lanka in early 2021. Read more: Magnificient Cherki and efficient Erling Haaland kickstart City title hopes as Blues down Palace 4-1 Read more: Celtic and Rangers forced to play Scottish Cup match behind closed doors after violent quarter-final clash

England's Harry Brook catches Pakistan's Mohammad Ali on day four of the second Rothesay Test match at Lord's, London. Picture: Alamy

Pakistan’s limited resistance was built on a solo show from Saud Shakeel, who put together an accomplished 97 before springing a bouncer trip in sight of the game’s first century. Josh Tongue took three for 46 to finish what Robinson started, the latter accounting for four of the first five victims, and there were two for Jofra Archer. England were already 357 ahead after ending a rain-shortened third day on 177 for seven, a comfortable buffer against opposition whose batting line-up has now failed to breach 200 four times in a row. Things progressed quickly as they added another 31 on their way to 208 all out. Dan Lawrence, 50 not out overnight, made only four more before being bowled via an inside edge off Mohammad Abbas. The 36-year-old, the epitome of an old-fashioned English seamer despite being born in Punjab, then found Robinson’s outside edge to complete his stated dream of a five-wicket haul and a place on the ground’s famous honours board.

England's Jofra Archer takes the wicket of Pakistan's Ali Usman (left) on day four of the second Rothesay Test match at Lord's, London. Picture: Alamy