The Foreign Office has been blamed for clearing Peter Mandelson in January 2025 to begin as US ambassador, despite him failing a secure vetting process

Olly Robbins has been ‘thrown under the bus’, says former Foreign Office chief. Picture: Mark Kerrison/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Olly Robbins was “thrown under the bus” when he was sacked from his job as the most senior civil servant in the Foreign Office, a former Whitehall chief has said.

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Lord Simon McDonald, ex-permanent secretary in the Foreign Office, said Sir Olly was a “scalp” for Number 10 after it emerged this week the department overruled concerns raised during the vetting process to appoint Lord Peter Mandelson as British ambassador to Washington. Sir Olly left the same job on Thursday night after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper lost confidence in him. The Foreign Office has been blamed for clearing the peer in January 2025 to begin as US ambassador, despite him failing a secure vetting process. Lord McDonald, permanent secretary at the Foreign Office from 2015 to 2020, said that Number 10 “wanted a scalp and they wanted it quickly”. Read more: Starmer 'not aware' of Mandelson vetting advice until Tuesday night with two civil servants blamed for delay Read more: Mandelson saga 'does not reflect well on Starmer', former MI6 chief tells LBC

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson walks his dog on April 17, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

He added: “I think this is the biggest crisis in the diplomatic service since I joined it in 1982.” The Government has said the Prime Minister only found out on Tuesday that Lord Mandelson was cleared for his role as Britain’s representative in Washington against the advice of security officials. Sir Keir said he was “absolutely furious”, and described the failure to inform him as “staggering”. Lord McDonald was asked if he thought Sir Olly “has basically been thrown under the bus”.

Lord Simon McDonald, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service arriving in Downing Street in 2019. Picture: Malcolm Park/Alamy Live News

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes. This story broke on Thursday morning in a piece in The Guardian – within the news cycle Olly Robbins had been required to resign. “This shows to me that Number 10 wanted a scalp and they wanted it quickly and I cannot see that there was any process, any fairness, any giving him the chance to set out his case, and that feels to me wrong.” He took issue with the word “failed” being used to describe the vetting process result because “it is a very black and white word”. He said: “These things tend to be a bit murkier than that. I mean security vetting will have incomplete information, they will be unhappy about one or two details, they’ll want mitigations to be put in place. “And all of that happens quite regularly. It means there are hesitations, there are imperfections, but it doesn’t amount to failure. “If there had been a failure then that fact – that ultimate conclusion – would have to be conveyed to the political level. “But the fact that it was not indicates to me that the picture was more complicated than Number 10 wished to present.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacts as he prepares to leave the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on April 17. Picture: Tom Nicholson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images