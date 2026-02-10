A Norwegian biathlete confessed to having an affair on live television moments after winning a medal at the Milan and Cortina Olympics.

Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears as he spoke about the "love of my life", who he had recently admitted to cheating on.

Laegrid won the bronze medal in the men’s 20km biathlon behind compatriot Johan-Olav Botn who took gold, and Frenchman Eric Perrot in second.

Speaking to Norwegian network NRK after his third place finish said: “There is something I want to share with someone who may not be watching today.

“Half a year ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life.

“I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.”

Read more: 'No regrets': US skiing star Lindsey Vonn breaks silence following horror Winter Olympics crash

Read more: Kirsty Muir misses out on first GB medal by tiny fraction in slopestyle final