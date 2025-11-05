Olympic gold medallist Dame Denise Lewis reveals she quietly split from music mogul husband after 17 years of marriage
“This decision was made with mutual respect and care for one another after many meaningful years together," the former athlete said.
British gold medallist Dame Denise Lewis and her music mogul husband Steve Finan have split up after nearly two decades of marriage.
The Olympics legend, 53, shared the news to fans in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
She wrote: “After much thought and consideration, Steve and I decided to separate two years ago as a couple.
“This decision was made with mutual respect and care for one another after many meaningful years together. “We remain grateful for the time we shared and the wonderful children created.
“We value the kindness and support from our family and friends over the last two years and our priority moving forward is maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship and focusing on the well-being of those we care about most.“We appreciate your understanding for privacy during this time and as we move forward."
Mr Finan, 60, who managed the late One Direction star Liam Payne for seven years, has allegedly moved out of the couple’s Buckinghamshire home.
The pair have three sons, Ryan, Kane, and Troy, who also live at the Buckinghamshire property.
They met at the Brit Awards in 2000, when the music manager was in charge of pop stars including Neneh Cherry and All Saints - but it wasn’t quite love at first sight.
It was only when they met years later after Denise separated Belgian sprinter Patrick Stevens, the father of her daughter, that romance started to blossom.
“I was still with Patrick when I first met Steve, then we met again more recently and it was sort of love at second sight,” Denis told the Mirror in 2006.
The Gold medallist’s husband has not been pictured with her on her social media for several years.