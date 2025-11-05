British gold medallist Dame Denise Lewis and her music mogul husband Steve Finan have split up after nearly two decades of marriage.

The Olympics legend, 53, shared the news to fans in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She wrote: “After much thought and consideration, Steve and I decided to separate two years ago as a couple.

“This decision was made with mutual respect and care for one another after many meaningful years together. “We remain grateful for the time we shared and the wonderful children created.

“We value the kindness and support from our family and friends over the last two years and our priority moving forward is maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship and focusing on the well-being of those we care about most.“We appreciate your understanding for privacy during this time and as we move forward."

