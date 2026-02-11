Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears after winning bronze as he admitted to cheating on his girlfriend live on air. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The scorned ex-girlfriend of a Olympic skier who admitted cheating on her in a live television interview minutes after winning a medal has finally responded.

Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears just after securing bronze at the Milan Cortina Olympics as he confessed to having an affair. The Norwegian biathlete spoke about the "love of my life" as emotion overcame him on the slopes. The 28-year-old won the bronze medal in the men’s 20km biathlon behind compatriot Johan-Olav Botn who took gold, and Frenchman Eric Perrot in second. Now, responding to his public appeal, the former partner of Laegreid has spoken to Norwegian newspaper VG, saying: "Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it's hard to forgive. "I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this." She added that she wanted to express gratitude 'to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am." VG contacted Lægreid about his mystery girlfriend's comments, but he did not initially want to respond.

Så ikke helt denne komme. Tidenes mest absurde medaljeintervju. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/fFwJ1B0vCO — Daniel Vassbund (@Smoothedan) February 10, 2026

However, soon after, he released another statement to VG in which he said: 'I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon. "I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly." The couple had been together six months before Lægreid admitted to his infidelity privately, days before he was due to compete at the Winter Olympics.

Bronze medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Team Norway is embraced by Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Team Norway. Picture: Getty

In his full statement after finishing in third place finish, the biathlete told the Norwegian network NRK: “There is something I want to share with someone who may not be watching today. “Half a year ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. "Three months ago I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. "This has been the worst week of my life." “I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.” Laegreid is a six-time biathlon world champion and won a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as part of the Norwegian relay team. Read more: 'No regrets': US skiing star Lindsey Vonn breaks silence following horror Winter Olympics crash Read more: Kirsty Muir misses out on first GB medal by tiny fraction in slopestyle final

Biathlon: World Championship, Sprint 10 km, men. Tarjei Boe (l), Johannes Tingnes Boe (m) and Sturla Holm Lagreid (r) from Norway hold their medals. Picture: Alamy

Pressed on his admission during the post-race medal winners’ press conference, Laegreid added: “I don’t know if it was the right choice or not, but it was the choice I made. “Today I made the choice to tell the world what I did so maybe there’s a chance that she will see what she really means to me – maybe not, but I don’t want to think I didn’t try everything to get her back. “I don’t want to steal the show today. I hope this is just like a day-or-two thing. Then you are an Olympic gold medallist forever.”