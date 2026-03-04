UK announces first Middle East repatriation flight to bring stranded Brits home
A commercial flight chartered by the UK Government will leave Muscat at 7pm on Wednesday for British nationals wanting to leave Oman following attacks in the region, the Foreign Office said.
Listen to this article
British nationals, their partners and children under 18 are eligible for the flight, as long as they have a valid travel document.
The Foreign Office said priority will be given to the most vulnerable and they will contact British nationals in Oman. Anyone who registered their presence in the United Arab Emirates and are now in Oman is asked to register for a place on a flight.
They asked people not to travel to Muscat International Airport in Oman unless they are contacted by officials.
Dependents who are not British nationals will require a valid visa or permission to enter or remain granted for more than three months.
The Foreign Office said it was working with airlines on more routes.
Yvette Cooper told MPs on Tuesday that the "safety and security" of British nationals was a "top priority".
The Foreign Secretary suggested Oman was likely to be the first place from which a government-arranged repatriation flight would take off from.
Approximately 130,000 British nationals have signed up for the Register Your Presence programme, according to the Cooper, which is available in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Read more: Home Secretary halts visas from nations 'exploiting British generosity' after launching asylum crackdown
Read more: Moment RAF jets shoot down Iranian drone over Jordan
Larges areas of airspace remained closed across the Middle East amid the intensifying conflict between Iran and US-Israeli forces.
Previously, the Prime Minister said the situation on the ground “may remain challenging for some time” but that the Government was “looking at all options to support our people”.
In a post on X, the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Monday afternoon that airlines Emirates and Flydubai would begin operating a limited number of flights, with priority being given to customers with earlier bookings.
Some 15 Etihad Airways flights departed from Abu Dhabi in a three-hour window on Monday, which Flightradar24 said were “likely helping to clear transit passengers who have been stuck there since the start of the conflict”.
The Abu Dhabi-based airline continued to tell passengers not to travel to the airport unless they had been contacted directly and advised to do so.