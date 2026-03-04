A commercial flight chartered by the UK Government will leave Muscat at 7pm on Wednesday for British nationals wanting to leave Oman following attacks in the region, the Foreign Office said.

British nationals, their partners and children under 18 are eligible for the flight, as long as they have a valid travel document.

The Foreign Office said priority will be given to the most vulnerable and they will contact British nationals in Oman. Anyone who registered their presence in the United Arab Emirates and are now in Oman is asked to register for a place on a flight.

They asked people not to travel to Muscat International Airport in Oman unless they are contacted by officials.

Dependents who are not British nationals will require a valid visa or permission to enter or remain granted for more than three months.

The Foreign Office said it was working with airlines on more routes.