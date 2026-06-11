Somali referee Omar Artan will take charge of Aston Villa’s European Super Cup showdown with Paris St Germain after seeing his World Cup dream dashed.

Governing body UEFA has appointed the 34-year-old, who was refused entry to the United States earlier this week, to officiate in the game between the Europa League and Champions League winners in Salzburg on August 12.

In a statement, UEFA said that "despite his young age, Artan has established himself as one of the world’s top referees and has been on the FIFA international list since 2018".

The statement continued by referring to some of Artan's notable matches, which include the second leg of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final.

"In recognition of his performances, he received the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Award 2025," the statement said.

“Artan had been included by FIFA in the match officials’ list for the FIFA World Cup 2026 but could not participate as he was not allowed to enter the United States.”

Read more: Somali referee denied entry to US for World Cup because of 'security threat'

Read more: Somali referee to miss World Cup debut after being denied entry to US