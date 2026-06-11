Omar Artan named as referee for UEFA Super Cup after being denied World Cup spot
The Somali referee was refused entry to the United States earlier this week.
Somali referee Omar Artan will take charge of Aston Villa’s European Super Cup showdown with Paris St Germain after seeing his World Cup dream dashed.
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Governing body UEFA has appointed the 34-year-old, who was refused entry to the United States earlier this week, to officiate in the game between the Europa League and Champions League winners in Salzburg on August 12.
In a statement, UEFA said that "despite his young age, Artan has established himself as one of the world’s top referees and has been on the FIFA international list since 2018".
The statement continued by referring to some of Artan's notable matches, which include the second leg of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final.
"In recognition of his performances, he received the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Award 2025," the statement said.
“Artan had been included by FIFA in the match officials’ list for the FIFA World Cup 2026 but could not participate as he was not allowed to enter the United States.”
Read more: Somali referee denied entry to US for World Cup because of 'security threat'
Read more: Somali referee to miss World Cup debut after being denied entry to US
Artan was set to become the first Somali to referee at the World Cup after being included by FIFA on a list of 52 officials for the tournament.
However, after he was denied entry to the United States, the world governing body confirmed that he would be removed from its roster, a move he later said left him “very, very disappointed”.
In an interview with the New York Times, he said: “I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa. I am very, very disappointed. I’m just simply a referee who’s trying to live his dream – the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup.”
Somalia is one of several countries whose citizens have been subject to a complete ban on travel to the United States, implemented in June last year.
Artan will now take centre stage as PSG, who successfully defended their Champions League crown with a penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal in Budapest, attempt to win back-to-back Super Cups when they go head-to-head with Villa following their Europa League final triumph over Freiburg in Istanbul.