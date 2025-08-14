LBC recently met a group called Safeguard Force, which has been described by critics as a ‘vigilante’ group. Picture: LBC

By Joseph Draper

It’s a warm summer evening on Bournemouth’s bustling seafront.

Families enjoy the amusements at the historic pier, revellers drink on the sand, and the coastline is packed with people as far as the eye can see. Bournemouth has been one of Britain’s most beloved holiday resorts since the Victorian era. But a spate of antisocial behaviour, stabbings, and sexual assaults in recent years has left many feeling unsafe. It has prompted a new volunteer group to patrol the streets, wearing high-viz vests as they look out for signs of trouble.

Bournemouth has been one of Britain’s most beloved holiday resorts since the Victorian era. Picture: Alamy

On its first patrol, the group’s founder Gary Bartlett says all his volunteers are carefully vetted. The main aim, he says, is to help Dorset Police keep people safe – but the group is yet to be endorsed by the force, which says it has reduced antisocial behaviour in the town by almost 20% in the last year. Gary, who runs a roofing business, said: "I’ve grown up here and seen it as a great town – now my daughter says she won’t come to Bournemouth on her own. It’s lawless. If we can stop something from happening, that’s a good thing." He laughs when I ask whether Safeguard Force is a vigilante group: "We don’t accept that. We’re not trying to enforce the law – it’s about deterrence." But what if they saw an active crime? Gary says they would intervene – physically – if necessary: "If someone is getting sexually assaulted, you’d have to jump in and do something. "Joe Public would do that if he was walking down the road."

16 volunteers are walking through the town centre and along the beach, in groups of four, but Bournemouth appears to be on its best behaviour. In the few hours I spend with them, they respond to just one incident – a boy racer doing doughnuts on the crowded promenade, narrowly avoiding families and one of the volunteers. The group say they recorded the car and sent the video to police. The reception towards the group is mixed. One man rushes over and asks them to help find his shoes. Another swears at them as he jogs past. I ask co-founder Ritchie Wellman, a former security guard, about the hostility. "He’s recognised the uniform and got the wrong idea about us," he tells me. "These are the people whose confidence we’d like to gain in time. "Can it really be a bad thing if we prevent just one person from being stabbed?"

LBC spoke with members of a new volunteer group called Safeguard Force, in Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy