Kylie Kardashian's beau became a target for host Conan O'Brien at the 98th Academy Awards following a backlash over ballet and opera remarks

One Battle After Another triumphs at Oscars taking home top gong - as Timothée Chalamet faces Academy snub. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One Battle After Another claimed the top gong for best picture at this year's Oscars overnight, with Timothée Chalamet finding himself snubbed by the Academy in the wake of his controversial arts comments.

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Paul Thomas Anderson’s saga about political revolutionaries won six gongs at the ceremony, including best director, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Sean Penn. But it's actress Jessie Buckley that stole the limelight at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles overnight, completing her awards' season clean sweep, after being crowned best actress. It's a ceremony that found Timothée Chalamet the butt of more than a handful of jokes at the hands of host and comic Conan O'Brien, who drew gasps after cracking a controversial joke about late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Chalamet had been tipped to win the night's top award, facing down Michael B Jordan for the best actor gong, but instead found himself snubbed by the Academy - and the night's light reprieve. Read more: Stars walk the red carpet at Oscars ceremony gets underway Read more: Harry Styles 'aims joke' at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during Saturday Night Live appearance

Jessie Buckley, from left, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Hamnet," Michael B. Jordan, winner of the award for best actor in a leading role for "Sinners," and Amy Madigan. Picture: Alamy

Leaving the ceremony empty handed, the Marty Supreme actor - who fronted the film based on the aspiring ping-pong star, was left disappointment following a recent backlash over his recent remarks about ballet and opera. Michael B Jordan was named best actor for his dual role as twins in Sinners and paid tribute to past black Oscar winners as he collected his trophy. Irish star Buckley, who won the best actress prize for her performance as William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in Hamnet, dedicated her prize to “the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart” in an emotional speech.

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

Jessie Buckley walking on the red carpet at the The 98th Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA on March 15, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Host Conan O'Brien used his opening monologue to make a jibe the Brits - notably that no British actors had been nominated in the top categories. "It's the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress," he said. "British spokesperson said 'yeah, well at least we arrest our pedophiles', so they got that.'

She also revealed the name of her eight-month-old daughter for the first time, saying her little girl Isla was probably asleep and unaware and “dreaming of milk”.

98th Annual Oscars. Picture: Getty

She told her husband Freddie Sorensen: “I want to have 20,000 more babies with you” and thanked director Chloe Zhao and writer Maggie O’Farrell for “letting me know this incandescent woman and journey to understand the capacity of a mother’s love”. She added: “It’s Mother’s Day in the UK today, so I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.” “We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds – thank you for recognising me in this role,” she added. Jordan won the best actor prize for his performance in Ryan Coogler’s vampire film Sinners, which won four Oscars including best original screenplay and best score.

"One Battle After Another" claimed the night's top gong. Picture: Alamy

He said: “I stand here because of the people that came before me,” and namechecked Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whittaker and Will Smith.” Earlier in the ceremony Penn won a third Oscar, but was not present at the ceremony to collect his prize. He won the best supporting actor gong for his turn as racist military man Colonel Lockjaw in One Battle After Another. He defeated his co-star Benicio del Toro, Sinners star Delroy Lindo, Sentimental Value’s Stellan Skarsgard and Frankenstein’s Jacob Elordi, but was not at the event in Los Angeles to receive the accolade. Penn has previously won Oscars for his performances in Mystic River and Milk. Kieran Culkin, who won the category last year for A Real Pain, announced Penn’s victory and said: “Sean Penn couldn’t be here tonight, or didn’t want to, so I will take this for him.” Penn was also absent from the Baftas and the Actor Awards, where he was also triumphant. He did attend the Golden Globes, where he was defeated by Skarsgard in the category.

Jessie Buckley, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Hamnet," attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Amy Madigan won the first Oscar of the 2026 ceremony and paid tribute to her husband Ed Harris as she collected her gong. The Field Of Dreams star collected the best supporting actress prize for her terrifying turn as Aunt Gladys in the horror film Weapons. Referring to her husband of more than 40 years, she said: “The most important is my beloved Ed who’s been with me forever, and that’s a long-ass time, and none of this would mean anything if he wasn’t by my side. She added: “Thank you, I’m very overwhelmed.” There was a dramatic moment when there was a tie in the live action short category, which was won by both Two People Exchanging Saliva and The Singers.

The team from "One Battle After Another" celebrate winning the award for best picture during the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

After the winners left the stage, host Conan O’Brien congratulated them and said: “You just ruined 22 million Oscar pools.” It is the first time since 2013 there have been tied winners, when Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty shared the sound editing award. The ceremony was hosted for the second year in a row by comedian O’Brien, who opened the ceremony with an extended sketch dressed as Aunt Gladys, getting chased by children through scenes from the films nominated for best picture. Dressed in a red wig with heavy white make up, like the antagonist from the film, he could be seen playing table tennis with Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme, running across the stage of the Globe in Hamnet, in the car with del Toro in One Battle After Another and trying to get into the juke joint in Sinners.

Jack O'Connell attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday. Picture: Alamy