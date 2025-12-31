The two trains were reportedly taking passengers to and from the famous landmark

One of the trains involved in the head-on collision which left at least one person dead and around 40 people injured. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

At least one person has died and around 40 others were left injured after two trains collided near Machu Picchu.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A railway worker was killed after the carriages collided on the single track leading to the tourist destination on Tuesday, according to the local Government. Around 20 ambulances are reported to have attended the scene and to transport the injured people to medical facilities in the nearby city of Cusco. At least 20 of the injured are said to be in a serious condition, a health official said. Read more: Passengers face New Year's Eve chaos after day of disruption on Eurostar Read more: Tyson Fury breaks silence after Anthony Joshua injured in car crash - as £100m fight thrown into doubt

The tourist site attracts over 1.5 million visitors each year. Picture: Alamy

According to the prosecutor’s office in Cusco, the city closest to the site, the conductor of one of the trains was killed. The US Department of State confirmed that American citizens are among those hurt in the crash. Images emerging on social media appear to show passengers trying to escape the carriages via windows after the crash.

Police officers carry an injured passenger from one of the two trains involved in a head-on collision. Picture: Getty