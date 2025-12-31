One person dead and around 40 injured after trains collide near Machu Picchu
The two trains were reportedly taking passengers to and from the famous landmark
At least one person has died and around 40 others were left injured after two trains collided near Machu Picchu.
A railway worker was killed after the carriages collided on the single track leading to the tourist destination on Tuesday, according to the local Government.
Around 20 ambulances are reported to have attended the scene and to transport the injured people to medical facilities in the nearby city of Cusco.
At least 20 of the injured are said to be in a serious condition, a health official said.
According to the prosecutor’s office in Cusco, the city closest to the site, the conductor of one of the trains was killed.
The US Department of State confirmed that American citizens are among those hurt in the crash.
Images emerging on social media appear to show passengers trying to escape the carriages via windows after the crash.
Machu Picchu, which attracts over 1.5 million visitors a year, is located in the south-east of Peru, where the Andes mountains meet the Amazon basin.
The two trains involved were operated by PeruRail and Inca Rail respectively.
In a statement, PeruRail said: "We deeply regret what has happened," adding that its staff had "immediately" provided first aid to the train driver, the train conductor and the passengers involved in the incident.
The cause of the accident has so far not been made clear.