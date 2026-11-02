One dead and one injured in car crash after being approached by police
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
An 18-year-old man has died and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a collision shortly after they were approached by patrolling officers, police said.
Listen to this article
Officers were conducting a foot patrol near Beach Street and Royal Road, in the area of Sheppey Leisure Centre, in Sheerness, when they started approaching the 18-year-old moped rider, Kent Police said.
As officers walked towards the rider, the vehicle left via an alleyway adjacent to the leisure centre and was subsequently involved in a collision.
Officers provided first aid but the man, from Sheppey, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
The 16-year-old boy, also from Sheppey, who was travelling as a passenger, was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
Read More: Five teens seriously injured after stabbing at Halloween party
Read More: Human rights lawyer, 94, among more than 300 arrested outside US embassy after supporting Palestine Action
A mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and an investigation is underway, the force said.
Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk, quoting reference RY/JM/088/26.
CCTV or dashcam footage can also be submitted via the force’s online reporting portal.