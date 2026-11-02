An 18-year-old man has died and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a collision shortly after they were approached by patrolling officers, police said.

Officers were conducting a foot patrol near Beach Street and Royal Road, in the area of Sheppey Leisure Centre, in Sheerness, when they started approaching the 18-year-old moped rider, Kent Police said.

As officers walked towards the rider, the vehicle left via an alleyway adjacent to the leisure centre and was subsequently involved in a collision.

Officers provided first aid but the man, from Sheppey, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

The 16-year-old boy, also from Sheppey, who was travelling as a passenger, was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

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