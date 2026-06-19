Emergency services have confirmed that 33 people have been seriously hurt in the commuter train smash - with 56 others suffering minor injuries

Footage on social media shows the aftermath of the collision between the two trains. Picture: X @RapidReport2025

By Chay Quinn

At least one person is dead and 89 are injured after two commuter trains collided near Bedford.

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British Transport Police have declared a major incident, with one confirmed death and several serious injuries. East of England Ambulance Service later confirmed that 11 people were very seriously injured by the crash, 22 others were seriously injured, and 56 more were left with minor injuries. The BTP's Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "We've declared a major incident and a significant emergency service response is ongoing. "We're working at pace to establish exactly what's happened and will provided further information as soon as we are able to". The fatality is understood to have been the driver of one of the two trains, according to local MP Mohammed Yasin. When asked about the death, the Labour MP told a broadcaster: "It's terrible news, and my thoughts are with the family of the driver. My deepest condolences to their family. And I'm very concerned that we don't know how many numbers of the people injured and seriously injured. "I've been to hospital. I met some families. I met acting chief exec of Bedfordshire Hospitals as well. And I thank them for all the work the emergency services and hospital are doing to help those who are affected." Over 30 emergency service vehicles and an air ambulance responded following the crash. That includes at least five air ambulances which arrived and then left.

The collision reportedly involved the 3.50pm service from Nottingham to St Pancras International and the 4.40pm Corby to St Pancras. The train heading to Corby appears to have struck the back of the Nottingham train. The incident has sparked travel chaos with trains at Luton station delayed and cancelled. East Midlands Railway has confirmed that services to and from London St Pancras are suspended for the rest of the day as emergency services respond to the scene. The railway provider wrote on X: Train[s] are unable to run between London St Pancras and Leicester due to emergency service dealing with an incident." Rail provider Thameslink also said services between Bedford and Luton were cancelled and told customers to amend their plans.

🚨 PICTURED: Scenes following the aftermath of the train collision near Bedford pic.twitter.com/jJ9qSsTa1e — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 19, 2026

Footage from the scene shows what appear to be two East Midlands trains that collided. Footage online appears to show dazed passengers stranded as emergency services respond to the scene. A passenger wrote on Bluesky that the front of the train was fine, but the third carriage came 'off the rails'. They added: 'I'm ok with bloody legs and back impact. Others are not good. Sudden crash, no slowing down or horns. No warning. 'No explosion, just stopped instantly.' Another passenger wrote in a Reddit forum: 'I was on the front intercity, we slowed to a stop fairly rapidly. While stopped the connect train went into the back of us. Quite a lot of injuries, but a lot of us walking off the train with only bruises'

🚨 WATCH: Aerial footage of the scene of the train crash south of Bedford via Sky News pic.twitter.com/gskUtxokzC — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 19, 2026

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wrote on X: Hugely concerning reports of a collision involving two passenger trains near Bedford. "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family of the person who has sadly lost their life, and with those who have been seriously injured. "I am grateful to the emergency services for their swift response to this tragic incident. Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: "Deeply saddened to hear one person has died and a number of people injured in the awful train collision near Bedford. "Our thoughts are with their loved ones and everyone affected. Emergency services remain on scene."

Hugely concerning reports of a collision involving two passenger trains near Bedford.



First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family of the person who has sadly lost their life, and with those who have been seriously injured.



I am grateful to the emergency services for… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 19, 2026

The Mayor of Bedford has described the collision as a distressing situation for many people across our community”. In a statement on Facebook, Tom Wootton shared: “I am deeply concerned by reports of the train collision near Bedford this evening. “My thoughts are first and foremost with everyone involved, particularly those who have been injured, their families and loved ones. I would also like to thank the emergency services, NHS staff, railway personnel and all those responding to this incident for their swift and professional actions under very difficult circumstances.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander expressed gratitude to emergency services on the scene near Bedford. Picture: Getty

Deeply saddened to hear one person has died and a number of people injured in the awful train collision near Bedford. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and everyone affected. Emergency services remain on scene. — Heidi Alexander MP (@Heidi_Labour) June 19, 2026