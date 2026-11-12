At least one dead after three-storey building collapses in Brooklyn
Four people have been taken to hospital in a critical condition, while six others are believed to have suffered minor injuries
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At least one person has died and ten others have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, officials say.
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The building came down at about 4pm local time in Flatbush, central Brooklyn, the New York City Fire Department said
Firefighters were seen searching through the rubble for survivors, as crews used a saw to cut through the wreckage.
Four people have been taken to hospital in a critical condition, while six others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.
Footage from the scene showed firefighters pulling a victim from a large pile of debris, more than two hours after the building came down, before placing them on a stretcher.
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"I'm very happy, I'm very happy," a man who believed the person was his six-month-pregnant wife told a WABC reporter.
Later, as night fell, another person could be seen being pulled alive from the rubble.
The interior rooms of the neighbouring building could be seen from the site of the rubble, with the collapse leaving the side of the structure completely exposed.
The building included a ground-floor shop and at least one flat upstairs, according to a fire department official.
It collapsed next to a construction site, where another structure had recently been demolished.
"As emergency operations continue, please join me in holding our neighbors and the members of this community in our hearts," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote on X.
New York City’s Department of Buildings said an investigation is underway.
This is a breaking news story.