At least one person has died and ten others have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, officials say.

The building came down at about 4pm local time in Flatbush, central Brooklyn, the New York City Fire Department said

Firefighters were seen searching through the rubble for survivors, as crews used a saw to cut through the wreckage.

Four people have been taken to hospital in a critical condition, while six others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Footage from the scene showed firefighters pulling a victim from a large pile of debris, more than two hours after the building came down, before placing them on a stretcher.

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