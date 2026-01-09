A vast mountain of rubbish smashed into a village in the Philippines, killing at least one person and leaving more than 30 people missing.

Rescuers managed to pull 12 people alive from debris at the Binaliw landfill site in Cebu city.

Many of the missing people are believed to be workers at the landfill site.

Around 300 people have been sent to help the rescue effort at the site.

It is not clear what exactly caused the collapse but local officials have blamed poor waste management practices.

