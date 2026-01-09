One dead, dozens trapped and 30 missing after giant rubbish landfill collapses into village in Philippines
A vast mountain of rubbish smashed into a village in the Philippines, killing at least one person and leaving more than 30 people missing.
Rescuers managed to pull 12 people alive from debris at the Binaliw landfill site in Cebu city.
Many of the missing people are believed to be workers at the landfill site.
Around 300 people have been sent to help the rescue effort at the site.
It is not clear what exactly caused the collapse but local officials have blamed poor waste management practices.
Cebu Mayor Nestor Archival said: “"All response teams remain fully engaged in search and retrieval efforts to locate the remaining missing persons.
“"This is not like other landslides that you can just excavate. If you pull from the top, the bottom is soft. Let's say there is a person there, when you get the debris, it might get worse.”
According to local newspaper The Freeman, site operators had been cutting into the mountainside, mining out the soil and then piling rubbish to form another mountain of waste.