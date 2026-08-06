The IDF launched the attacks after accusing Hezbollah of violating the agreement

A Lebanese man removes debris from his destroyed house in the village of Zawtar al-Gharbieh, south Lebanon on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

One person has died and several more were injured in southern Lebanon after Israel launched air strikes in response to what it called a "blatant violation of the ceasefire".

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The Israeli strikes took place despite another round of talks aimed at ending the war following the agreed pause in fighting made in June. But the fragile ceasefire appeared to be over on Wednesday when one man and at least 11 others were wounded after the roof of a prayer hall at the cemetery in Tibnin was struck, Lebanese media reports. Two Israeli reserve soldiers were also killed in an explosion inside a building containing concealed explosives, but Hezbollah has not commented on the events. Read more: US military has used up 'virtually all' of its long-range missiles in war with Iran Read more: Donald Trump's helicopter Marine One came 'too close' to passenger jet after take-off from White House lawn

A Lebanese family take shade under damaged solar panels of their destroyed house. Picture: Alamy

The Lebanese government is seeking the withdrawal of Israeli troops rom southern Lebanon in exchange for the disarmament of Hezbollah. However, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) appeared to accuse Hezbollah of breaching the agreement but did not elaborate further. The Israeli military issued an evacuation order to residents in the town of Mansouri about 30 minutes before the strike. A spokesperson said: "In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, the IDF has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon." It added: "In light of Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, the Israel Defense Forces are compelled to act against it with force."

A Lebanese soldier stands in front of a destroyed house. Picture: Alamy