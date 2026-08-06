At least one dead and several more injured after Israel strikes Lebanon in 'breach of ceasefire'
The IDF launched the attacks after accusing Hezbollah of violating the agreement
One person has died and several more were injured in southern Lebanon after Israel launched air strikes in response to what it called a "blatant violation of the ceasefire".
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The Israeli strikes took place despite another round of talks aimed at ending the war following the agreed pause in fighting made in June.
But the fragile ceasefire appeared to be over on Wednesday when one man and at least 11 others were wounded after the roof of a prayer hall at the cemetery in Tibnin was struck, Lebanese media reports.
Two Israeli reserve soldiers were also killed in an explosion inside a building containing concealed explosives, but Hezbollah has not commented on the events.
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The Lebanese government is seeking the withdrawal of Israeli troops rom southern Lebanon in exchange for the disarmament of Hezbollah.
However, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) appeared to accuse Hezbollah of breaching the agreement but did not elaborate further.
The Israeli military issued an evacuation order to residents in the town of Mansouri about 30 minutes before the strike.
A spokesperson said: "In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, the IDF has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon."
It added: "In light of Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, the Israel Defense Forces are compelled to act against it with force."
But Israeli media reported that that Mansouri residents had returned to their town "under the auspices of the Lebanese army, which established a checkpoint in the area in violation of the agreements".
Mansouri's mayor, Haidar Madihli, told local media on Wednesday that Israeli warplanes had carried out four strikes on buildings and villas in the Ghazaleh neighbourhood on the outskirts of the town, causing damage.
Lebanon was drawn into the war with Israel, the US and Iran in March when Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel in retaliation for a strike that killed Iran's supreme leader.
Israel responded by launching a series of strikes across Lebanon and invading a significant part of its south.
Over 4,000 people have been killed during the conflict, including 392 women and 253 children, according to the Lebanese health ministry.