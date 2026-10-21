One dead and another missing after fighter jet crashes into 'fireball' in northeast France
A rescue mission was launched in the early hours of the morning but was limited due to the weather conditions
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At least one person has died and another is missing after a military plane crashed which caused a fireball in northeastern France.
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The armed forces ministry said the accident happened Tuesday evening, when a French Air Force Mirage 2000D crashed in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region after a training mission with two people on board.
A fighter pilot and a weapons systems navigator were on the plane, Colonel Ludovic Humbert, commander of Air Base 133 in Nancy-Ochey, said.
Col Humbert added: "They were on a training mission involving a night flight, which ultimately led to this situation and this accident."
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Witnesses in the area reported hearing an explosion and seeing a fireball in the evening at around 10:30pm.
Colonel David Pappalardo told Franceinfo: "It appears that at least one of the crew members was unable to eject."
He added that the plane was in radio contact with the Nancy air base before "suddenly, the base noticed that it was no longer responding to the radio and had lost radar contact".
The two onboard were reported to be a "young pilot in training" and a "highly experienced" weapons systems officer, but the body recovered has not yet been publicly identified.
An emergency rescue mission was launched in the erly hours of Wednesday before finding the first wreckage at around 4am .
However, Yves Séguy, the prefect of Meurthe-et-Moselle, said in a press briefing that the search was carried out in "difficult weather conditions" due to heavy fog.
A helicopter has since joined the search this morning.