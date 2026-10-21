At least one person has died and another is missing after a military plane crashed which caused a fireball in northeastern France.

The armed forces ministry said the accident happened Tuesday evening, when a French Air Force Mirage 2000D crashed in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region after a training mission with two people on board.

A fighter pilot and a weapons systems navigator were on the plane, Colonel Ludovic Humbert, commander of Air Base 133 in Nancy-Ochey, said.

Col Humbert added: "They were on a training mission involving a night flight, which ultimately led to this situation and this accident."

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