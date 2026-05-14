A young person has died, and two others are being treated as part of a new outbreak of meningitis in Oxfordshire.

One of the cases has been confirmed as meningitis B, which was the same strain behind a cluster of fatal cases in Kent earlier this year.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that close contacts of all those infected were being offered antibiotics as a precaution.

A GP surgery in Oxfordshire reported that it was in contact with the UKHSA after the death of a student at Henley College from suspected meningitis.

The Hart Surgery said the HSA is "actively contacting those who may be at risk due to a close association with the student involved".

"The number of confirmed cases is very low, so there are currently no plans for a local emergency meningitis vaccination programme," it added.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UKHSA said that its specialists were “working with local authority and NHS partners following three cases of meningococcal infection (meningitis) in young people in Reading”.

Rachel Mearkle, a consultant in health protection, said: "Students and staff will naturally be feeling worried...however meningococcal meningitis requires very close contact to spread, and large outbreaks, as we saw in Kent recently, are thankfully rare."

She added: "Anyone can get meningitis, and around 300 to 400 cases of meningococcal disease are diagnosed in England every year.

"It's most common in babies, young children, teenagers, and young adults.

"It needs to be treated quickly, so it is important to know the signs and symptoms. They can appear in any order and may not all be present, so seek rapid medical attention if there is ever any concern."