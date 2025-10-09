Drinking one can of an artificially-sweetened drink each day may increase the risk of developing liver disease, new research suggests.

The research says that drinking fizzy drinks sweetened with sugar actually increases the risk of developing liver disease less than drinking a 'diet' equivalent with an artificial sweetener.

The study into metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) showed that regular consumption of low or diet fizzy drinks increased risk by 60 per cent.

This compares to a 50 per cent increase in those drinking sugary equivalents.

The British Liver Trust estimates that MASLD affects as many as 20 per cent of the UK.

