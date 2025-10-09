'Diet' fizzy drinks increase liver disease risk more than full-sugar versions, new study says
Artificially sweetened drinks increase the risk of developing a liver condition more than beverages containing sugar
Drinking one can of an artificially-sweetened drink each day may increase the risk of developing liver disease, new research suggests.
The research says that drinking fizzy drinks sweetened with sugar actually increases the risk of developing liver disease less than drinking a 'diet' equivalent with an artificial sweetener.
The study into metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) showed that regular consumption of low or diet fizzy drinks increased risk by 60 per cent.
This compares to a 50 per cent increase in those drinking sugary equivalents.
The British Liver Trust estimates that MASLD affects as many as 20 per cent of the UK.
The long-term study saw 123,788 participants take 24-hour dietary questionnaires over ten years.
Lead study author Lihe Liu, a graduate student in the department of gastroenterology at the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, said: "Sugar sweetened beverages [SSBs] have long been under scrutiny, while their ‘diet’ alternatives are often seen as the healthier choice.
“These findings challenge the common perception that these drinks are harmless and highlight the need to reconsider their role in diet and liver health, especially as MASLD emerges as a global health concern.”
She concluded: “The safest approach is to limit both sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened drinks,” Liu said.
MASLD symptoms
Upper right abdomen ache
Extreme fatigue
Weakness
Loss of appetite
Swollen stomach
Weight loss
Yellowing of eyes and skin