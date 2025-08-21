(left to right) Nathalie Endemann, 16, who achieved 14 9s and Isla Knowles, 16, who achieved 11 9s, receiving their GCSE results at Putney High School in London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One in five GCSE students is set to celebrates after receiving top grades - despite the overall pass rate falling again across the UK.

The dip follows the impact of Covid, with 67.4% of students receiving grades of 4 or C or above across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Teenagers who moved from primary to secondary school in the middle of the pandemic woke up to their GCSE results. Pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their GCSE and level 2 vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) grades on Thursday, helping them progress on to sixth form, college or training. The proportion of entries receiving the top grades has risen from last year and remains higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 21.9% of entries were awarded grade 7/A or above, up slightly from 21.8% in 2024 and higher than 20.8% in 2019. Some 67.4% of entries received a grade 4/C or above.

Pupils at Solihull School in Solihull receiving their GCSE results. Picture: Alamy

This is down from 67.6% last year but higher than 67.3% in 2019. The results could see teenagers could face more competition for sixth form places this summer. London and south-east England have seen larger year-on-year falls in the GCSE pass rate than all other regions, the 2025 exam figures show. Some 71.6% of entries in London were awarded grade 4 or above this year, which is considered a standard pass.This is the highest for any region in England, but down nearly a full percentage point from 72.5% in 2024.

Samuel Hughes at Solihull School in Solihull receiving his GCSE results. Picture: Alamy