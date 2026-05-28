The research found 87% of girls and young women had also been catcalled or received unwanted remarks about their appearance

Campaigners said the latest research showed how "normalised" harassment had become. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

One in five girls in the UK experience sexual or physical harassment for the first time before they turn 12, according to new research.

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The study by girl's education charity Plan International UK also found 87% of girls and young women had also been catcalled or received unwanted remarks about their appearance. The findings form part of the charity's new campaign The Fine Print which highlights the hidden inequalities and expectations girls and young women face. Campaigners said the latest research showed how "normalised" harassment had become and said far more needed to be done to protect women and girls, including against harm online. Many girls said there were 'unwritten rules' they were expected to abide by, including being polite or likeable to avoid conflict (54%), being more mature than boys (52%) and accepting unwanted comments or behaviour as normal (46%). Read more: 'Lenient' sentences handed to teens who raped girls will go to Court of Appeal, PM announces Read more: Postnatal failings blamed for rise in Type 2 diabetes in younger women - as health boss calls findings 'wake-up call'

More than half of young girls (56%) aged 16-24 did not believe gender equality would come in their lifetime. Picture: Alamy

Ealaf, 17, member of Plan International’s Youth Advisory Panel, said: "I first was followed by a boy at the age of 10. And because he was one of my peers it wasn’t taken very seriously unfortunately. "I honestly can’t remember a time where I did not experience unwanted comments about my appearance, which is really disheartening to look back on my experiences, especially at institutions like school." Two-thirds (64%) of parents reported feeling concerned about the reality of raising a daughter in today's climate, pointing to anxiety about safety, equality and the environment girls are growing up in. The study also revealed pessimism among young women, with more than half of young girls (56%) aged 16-24 did not believe gender equality would come in their lifetime.

Rose Caldwell, CEO at Plan International UK, said: "Girls are often told that gender equality has been achieved, or even gone too far. Today’s findings tell a very different story, exposing the daily reality of inequality that girls and young women still face. "What is particularly concerning is how normalised this has become. Many girls told us harassment begins as early as primary school, which shapes how they dress, behave and move through the world from a young age. "There has been important progress, including the criminalisation of public sexual harassment which came into force this year after years of campaigning. But far more must be done to protect girls and young women, particularly from online harm. "Against a backdrop of political uncertainty, we are facing a perfect storm that threatens to stall, or even reverse, hard-won gains. Together we can change the conditions girls are born into. It’s time to take gender inequality seriously and ensure we don’t lose the progress that has already been made."