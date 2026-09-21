One in five working-age adults are on Universal Credit as campaigners warn of ‘generational dependency’
20.3 per cent of working age adults are recipients of the welfare as of May 2026, according to new analysis from the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA).
1 in 5 working-age Brits in England and Wales receive Universal Credit, campaigners say, warning of “generations dumped onto benefits.”
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20.3 per cent of working age adults are recipients of the welfare as of May 2026, according to new analysis from the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA).
This equates to 7.3 million people, including 2.2 million under 40.
At least 30 per cent of the working age population in 15 council areas receive universal credit, including Blackpool and Middlesbrough.
A quarter of the working age population across 54 local areas were on the benefit.
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Among younger cohorts, 1.3 million (17 per cent) people in their 20s and 2 million (23 per cent) in their 30s claimed Universal Credit.
Nearly 1 million young people are not in education, employment, or training, according to Alan Millburn’s interim report.
This comes as recent tax rises, including an increase in employers’ national insurance, have made hiring more expensive.
The highest proportions of older people on benefits live in London, including Tower Hamlets (51 per cent) and Islington (40.3 per cent).
Areas with more young people on Universal Credit tend to be around coastal towns – such as Blackpool, which had one third of young people on the benefit. High rates were also recorded in Thanet, Great Yarmouth and Hartlepool.
In these areas, generations are being dumped onto benefits, according to the TPA.
William Yarwood, campaigns director at the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "In some places, dependency on universal credit has become endemic.
“Generations are being dumped on benefits: written off and condemned to a life of dependency as ministers make it harder for them to find a job.”
The campaign group is urging politicians to undo tax hikes to boost employment and cut the cost of benefits for working taxpayers.
Mr Yarwood explains: “If Andy Burnham was serious about growth in every postcode, he would be making it more affordable to hire young people.”