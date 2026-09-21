1 in 5 working-age Brits in England and Wales receive Universal Credit, campaigners say, warning of “generations dumped onto benefits.”

20.3 per cent of working age adults are recipients of the welfare as of May 2026, according to new analysis from the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA).

This equates to 7.3 million people, including 2.2 million under 40.

At least 30 per cent of the working age population in 15 council areas receive universal credit, including Blackpool and Middlesbrough.

A quarter of the working age population across 54 local areas were on the benefit.

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