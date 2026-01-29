Despite the lower incidence of vehicle crime outside towns and cities, rural motorists “are equally, if not more, worried about being targeted by thieves and vandals”, says the RAC.

One in four drivers 'have been victim of vehicle crime'. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

One in four drivers in Britain has been the victim of vehicle crime such as theft or vandalism in the past year, according to new data.

A study of nearly 2,400 motorists found 26% of drivers across the country have been the target of vehicle crime, with significant differences seen between urban and rural areas, RAC research carried out in April 2025 has found. Almost half (45%) of drivers in towns and city centres said they have experienced vehicle crime in the past 12 months. The figures fall to just 20% for those in the suburbs or the outskirts of towns and 15% in rural areas. The survey found that almost one in five (19%) urban motorists had their vehicle damaged “with deliberate scratches and dents”, compared with just 7% in the countryside. And 13% of drivers in towns and city centres had possessions stolen from their car in the past year, while the figure stood at 2% in rural areas, the survey found. Read more: January often sees spike in gold and jewellery thefts, insurer warns Read more: Former Met officer jailed after sentence for 'sexual interest in babies' increased

The survey found that almost one in five (19%) urban motorists had their vehicle damaged “with deliberate scratches and dents”. Picture: Alamy

The analysis also found 11% of urban drivers reported vehicle theft, compared with 6% overall. The RAC said despite the lower incidence of vehicle crime outside towns and cities, rural motorists “are equally, if not more, worried about being targeted by thieves and vandals”. Nearly two in five (39%) drivers in the countryside said they were worried about their car being vandalised, compared with 34% of urban motorists. RAC Insurance spokesperson Simon Williams said the survey findings are “very worrying”. He said: “Having a vehicle vandalised is both unbelievably annoying and expensive but having one stolen is a horrible violation, incredibly stressful to resolve and inconvenient to cope with, given how important cars are to our daily lives. “Every criminal incident like this contributes to the average cost of car insurance, which has already risen in recent years due to the higher costs of parts and labour, and the increasing complexity of modern vehicles. “Having to claim on your insurance because of something you’ve accidentally done yourself is one thing, but when it’s because of mindless, deliberate vandalism, it’s beyond frustrating, not least because it will inevitably result in higher future premiums,” he added. In December the Government reaffirmed its commitment to address the soaring cost of motor insurance.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said efforts would continue to tackle vehicle-related crime. Picture: Alamy