Around a quarter of girls born in the UK in 2049 are expected to live until at least 100 years of age, new figures suggest.

And one in five boys born in the same year could live to celebrate their centenary, according to new projections from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The data is modelled on past trends in annual death registrations and combined with the input from a panel of experts.

It suggests that girls born in the UK in 2024 can expect to live to the age of 90.2 years on average, with boys living to 86.9 years.

In 2049, life expectancy is projected to be 92.4 years for girls and 89.6 years for boys, an increase of 2.2 years and 2.6 years respectively from 2024.

Of babies born in 2049, some 26.3 per cent of girls and 19.1 per cent of boys are expected to live to see their 100th birthday.

This is an increase from 19.1 per cent of girls and 12.0 per cent of boys born in 2024.

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