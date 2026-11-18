New findings from the Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) suggest that 32% of teens have found ways to surpass age checks that block children using them.

New research finds suggest that 32% of teens have found ways to surpass age checks that block children using them. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty

By Georgia Bell

A third of teenagers in England and Wales say they have snuck past online age checks, and almost half would try to keep using social media even if it were banned, according to a survey.

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New findings from the Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) suggest that 32% of teens have found ways to surpass age checks that block children using them. According to a poll of almost 10,000 13- to 17-year-olds, 12% have used a VPN to get through age blocks, and 8% have used the device of an adult to do so - with their knowledge. Around 6% of children said they accessed an adult’s device without their knowledge, and an additional 7% said they asked an adult to help them pass a facial check. The research showed that 88% of those surveyed said they backed instating a minimum age for social media. Only a third believed that it should be 16 or older, and 47% said they would find a way to bypass the ban. Read more: To make a social media ban work, we must plan for the children who bypass it Read more: Ofcom sets out age verification plans ahead of under-16s social media ban

According to a poll of almost 10,000 13- to 17-year-olds, 12% have used a VPN to get through age blocks. Picture: Cheng Xin/Getty

Of those who snuck past the age checks, a quarter said they mostly got onto sites showing nudity or sexually explicit content. Websites showing fictionalised violence or promoting gambling or betting were the second and third most popular sites teenagers said they bypassed checks to access. The amount of teenagers who said they had seen real-world violence on social media has fallen from 70% recorded for the previous two years, to 61% this year. The YEF said the drop coincides with the Online Safety Act coming into force in July last year but said the research “cannot establish whether the Act is directly responsible”. Despite the drop, three in 10 (29%) teenagers still reported having seen social media content showing children carrying, promoting or using weapons.

Websites promoting gambling or betting were the second and third most popular sites teenagers said they bypassed checks to access. Picture: John Keeble/Getty