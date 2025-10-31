The scheme was agreed as a way to deter migrants from coming to the UK in small boats across the English Channel

Migrants with children walk in the water to try to board a smuggler's boat in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Gravelines, northern France on September 19, 2025. Picture: SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A total of 75 migrants who crossed the English Channel by small boat have been returned to France so far under the Government’s “one in, one out” deal, and 51 people have arrived in the UK under the scheme.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Home Office confirmed a flight removed 20 people back to the continent on Thursday, and another 13 were returned last Wednesday. Some 51 migrants have also arrived in the UK after being approved through the legal route following security checks. The pilot scheme was agreed as a way to deter migrants from coming to the UK in small boats across the English Channel. But it comes as an Iranian man re-entered the UK by small boat for a second time on October 18, a month after he was returned to France. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his approach to stopping small boats is on course, but Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said the man’s return to the country shows the Government is “in total chaos”. Read more: Tory MP sparks backlash after calling for legal migrants to 'go home' to make Britain ‘culturally coherent’ Read more: Russia ‘helping people smugglers flood Europe and UK with migrants’

Record numbers of migrants are arriving in Britain on small boats. Picture: Getty