By Alex Storey

One in three workers in the UK have admitted to calling in sick because they were too hungover, a new study has revealed.

Data showed 31% of the country's workforce have bunked off following drinks at work-related events. The study, conducted by IPPR, also showed that 22% admitted to going into work hungover and 38% of employees aged 18 to 24 felt pressured to drink when they didn't want to. While research suggests the 'Gen Z' population is consuming less alcohol overall, data shows almost half of 18-24-year-olds called in sick the day after drinking at work-related events. Read more: Raise alcohol taxes to tackle job-related drinking ‘productivity crisis’ – think tank Read more: Younger workers returning to office in greater numbers than older employees

Over a third said they felt pressured to drink to fit in or progress professionally. Dr Jamie O'Halloran, senior research fellow at IPPR, said: "We often think of alcohol harm as a public health issue, but this research shows it’s a national economic problem. "When nearly half of young professionals are calling in sick after workplace drinking, it’s not just a hangover, it’s a productivity crisis.

"If the government is serious about growth, it needs to take alcohol harm seriously too." The report also found that heavy drinkers aged between 21 and 64, are over three times more likely to exhibit "presenteeism than moderate drinkers." This means they are at work but their capacity is reduced.

It also found that over half of employees said their bosses had not provided any guidance, training, or inclusive alternatives. The report is calling for Government action to reintroduce the alcohol duty escalator, standardise duty rates, and implement minimum unit pricing in England. Campaigners are also calling on employers to contribute by "creating inclusive workplace cultures, offering alcohol-free alternatives at events, and embedding alcohol harm into HR and wellbeing policies."