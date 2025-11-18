An Israeli was killed and three were wounded in an attack on Tuesday at an intersection in the West Bank, Israel's rescue service said, following a spate of settler attacks on Palestinians across the occupied territory.

The violence came a day after the UN Security Council gave its backing to US President Donald Trump's blueprint to secure and govern Gaza. Hamas rejected the plan.

The Israeli military said the ramming and stabbing attack took place at the busy Gush Etzion junction south of Jerusalem, a site of many past attacks by Palestinian militants.

Israel's emergency rescue services said a 30-year-old man died of stab wounds. Three others were taken to hospital, including a woman in a serious condition and a teenager in a moderate condition.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack or how many assailants took part.

Settler violence has flared in the West Bank. In the latest attack on Monday, Israeli settlers rampaged through the Palestinian village of al-Jab'a, torching homes and cars. The violence drew a rare condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top leaders.

Israel's military sent soldiers and police to the village on Monday after reports of fires and vandalism.

Hours earlier, clashes erupted between Israeli security forces and settlers defending an unauthorised outpost on a nearby hill facing evacuation and demolition on Monday, according to Cogat, the Israeli military body that deals with civilians in the West Bank.