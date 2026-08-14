Two out of three of PC Harper’s killers, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, are set to be released next year halfway through their 13-year sentences

By Rebecca Henrys

More than one million people have signed a petition set up to stop PC Andrew Harper’s killers from being released early from prison.

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PC Harper was fatally injured in the line of duty when he got caught in a strap attached to the back of a car and was dragged down a country road as the killers fled the scene of a quad bike theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in 2019. Two out of three of PC Harper’s killers, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, are set to be released next year halfway through their 13-year sentences under Government plans for early releases designed to tackle overcrowding in jails. The prospect of their release has prompted widespread condemnation of the scheme in which some 5,000 people are expected to be released early under sentencing changes, down from 6,000 after ministers exempted rapists and “serious” child sex offenders. Read more: 'I’ve not even reached the age he was when he died': Sister of PC Andrew Harper speaks to LBC Read more: Every UK police chief calls on Prime Minister to prevent PC Harper killers' release in damning open letter

Jessie Cole (left) and Albert Bowers. Picture: Thames Valley Police/PA Wire

As of Friday morning, the online petition set up by Aileen O’Connor, chairwoman of Thames Valley Police Federation, had reached more than one million signatures. It comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham said this week that he “wouldn’t forgive myself” if he did not try to lessen the “anguish” of the officer’s family. In an interview with LBC, Mr Burnham was asked if he had a message for Aimee Harper, the sister of PC Harper, who had shared with the broadcaster her experience of sitting in the courtroom with his killers. Asked what he would directly say to Ms Harper, Mr Burnham replied: “That I hear you, I feel for you. I wouldn’t forgive myself if I didn’t do everything I possibly could to try and lessen your anguish, and I am doing that. “I am turning over every stone. I am looking at everything. I am pushing the system to go further.”

Mr Burnham has ordered Justice Secretary Alex Norris to draw up plans to free up prison space for serious offenders, and said he is “increasingly confident” Pc Harper’s killers will not be released early from their sentences as a result. The Prime Minister has come under pressure from 50 policing leaders from across the UK to use “every lawful option” to prevent the early release of Cole and Bowers. A letter from chief constables and other law enforcement leaders also called on the Prime Minister to “establish an additional public protection safeguard” for the most serious offenders, when future early release schemes are floated. The leaders, who included Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, Greater Manchester Chief Constable Stephen Watson and National Crime Agency director general Graeme Biggar, also said families and victims “must be properly considered whenever significant changes are made to sentencing or release arrangements”.