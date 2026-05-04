The NHS is introducing a one-minute jab that could help tens of thousands of cancer patients.

Until now, the roughly 14,000 people a year in England using pembrolizumab (Keytruda) have had to spend long periods using a drip to get the drug into their system.

However, the new treatment can cut timings by up to 90% in the injectable form.

The jab works by telling the body's immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells, and is a powerful treatment against lung, breast, head and neck, and cervical cancer in particular.

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