One of the officers involved in the Henry Nowak video has resigned, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed.

Student Henry Nowak, 18, was handcuffed and arrested by police after being fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in December 2025.

Henry’s killer lied and claimed that he had been racially abused by the student, leading officers to restrain him while he pleaded that he could not breathe.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Three of the officers are still serving, one officer has resigned.”

The force confirmed that all officers are being treated as witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have since apologised on behalf of the officers but reiterated that they were deceived, and that they would have been unaware of Mr Nowak's injury.

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