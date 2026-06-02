Police officer resigns over Henry Nowak bodycam footage - as remaining three serving officers 'treated as witnesses'
All officers are being treated as witnesses in the ongoing investigation
One of the officers involved in the Henry Nowak video has resigned, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed.
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Student Henry Nowak, 18, was handcuffed and arrested by police after being fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in December 2025.
Henry’s killer lied and claimed that he had been racially abused by the student, leading officers to restrain him while he pleaded that he could not breathe.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Three of the officers are still serving, one officer has resigned.”
The force confirmed that all officers are being treated as witnesses in the ongoing investigation.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have since apologised on behalf of the officers but reiterated that they were deceived, and that they would have been unaware of Mr Nowak's injury.
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The shocking bodycam footage of the arrest, which was released on Monday, shows Henry, a finance student who was travelling home from a night out, calling out "I've been stabbed" multiple times on Belmont Road, Southampton.
An officer replies: "You've been stabbed? Whereabouts? I don't think you have mate."
A female officer can then be heard calling for an ambulance as another says "his pupils aren’t even reacting" to her torch.
The footage begins with officers approaching the address to which an unknown voice says: "He (Henry Nowak) keeps dropping side to side so I am just trying to keep him sat up. He's got a mouthful of blood so.."
Digwa then is heard saying: "He's jumped over these fences and stuff like that."
More to follow...