A National Crime Agency (NCA) boss said offenders are collaborating and co-ordinating their activities on the dark web. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Efforts to protect and safeguard children from online abuse are now at a critical level and technology companies could do more to tackle the problem, the UK's policing leads for child sexual abuse (CSA) have warned.

The "threat is getting worse" because children are increasingly reliant on the internet and there is more access to them online, National Crime Agency (NCA) director of general operations Rob Jones said. He also suggested that the behaviour of offenders can be falsely rationalised, normalised and radicalised by online groups who may encourage others to harm children, with algorithms driving offenders to places where they can find like-minded people. He said: "In the last three years the amount of material and the leads we are receiving from our colleagues in the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has roughly doubled. "We were dealing with in the region of 500-800 arrests a few years ago, and we are now dealing with 1,000 arrests and 1,200 (child) safeguards every month. Read More: Social media ban for under 16s 'within months', Starmer says as he announces online safety crackdown Read More: No platform gets 'free pass' as Starmer unveils online child safety crackdown

Young boy aged 12, checking his social media on his smartphone. Picture: Alamy

"To maintain that means a 24/7 effort by the NCA and colleagues in policing, and that gives you a feel for how the threat has grown." Mr Jones said offenders are collaborating and co-ordinating their activities on the dark web and using the open web as a "discovery platform to identify and abuse vulnerable children". He described the situation as "incredibly damaging", adding: "We want society to push back and people to confront their offending - that is the opposite of what happens in the online world. "Due to the way algorithms drive people with like-minded interests together - and because of the way people operate - they will be told what they are doing is normal. "It will be rationalised and then you will see almost a radicalisation process where their behaviour will be encouraged and everything they have been told was wrong (behaviour) throughout their life, is (now) the opposite."