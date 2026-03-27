Every patient deserves the right care, at the right time, without their life being put on hold.

But for too many people, getting specialist treatment still means long waits, repeated appointments, and unnecessary travel. In a digital age, that simply isn’t good enough.

Today, we live complex, fast-paced lives with little spare time. Accessing healthcare simpler, faster and more personalised is now a basic expectation.

That’s why we’re turbocharging the NHS with the latest technology – to make it faster, fairer and fit for the future.

A central part of that is NHS Online: a new, optional service that will transform how patients access specialist care.

From 2027, when a patient is referred by their GP, they’ll have the legal right to choose specialist care from a brand-new online hospital. They can then book directly through the NHS App and be seen by specialists from anywhere in England, all from the comfort of their own home through video consultations.

This isn’t just about easier access to care. It’s going to help drive down waiting lists, delivering up to 8.5 million appointments and assessments in its first three years. To put that in context, that’s four times more than the average NHS trust.

It’s easy to sit in Westminster and make pronouncements about how great it’s going to be, but government should listen to doctors too, and they agree.

A new poll has shown six in 10 NHS consultants want to work for the new online hospital when it launches. Nearly half would be willing to offer at least four hours a week of their time, with the opportunity to work innovatively, work flexibly, and – most importantly – get people the right care at the right time.

Earlier this year, we announced that nine conditions with some of the longest waits, including menopause and prostate problems, would be the first to be treated by the NHS Online service when it launches.

We’re now expanding that out to several more important conditions, including recurring urinary tract infections, polycystic ovaries, and more.

Waiting lists are at their lowest in three years, and the NHS tech revolution is well underway, but this is proof we’re in no way resting on our laurels - we’re supercharging this by embracing the power of tech, and NHS Online will be a huge part of that.

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Dr Zubir Ahmed MP is the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care.

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