Dr Laura Bishop said technology had driven an “exponential rise” in this type of offending.

Dr Laura Bishop speaks to LBC. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

A woman whose husband drugged and raped her while she was unconscious and invited other men to abuse her has warned that online networks allow perpetrators to find victims "in as little as 20 minutes".

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Dr Laura Bishop, who waived her legal right to anonymity last week, told LBC that alleged perpetrators use online spaces like a “university or a marketplace”, sharing “tactics, victims [and] drugs”. She said technology had driven an “exponential rise” in this type of offending. “It doesn’t take days or weeks to find a victim now. It can take 20 minutes, half an hour,” she said. Dr Bishop, who advises on UK standards and regulation in the technology sector, has now called for tougher online governance and for sites she said facilitate such offending to be removed. She told LBC: “Those sites, even though they’re known not to support investigations with UK police, are still accessible in the UK. And that has to stop.” It comes after four men were found guilty last week of sexual offences against a woman who was drugged and advertised for sex by her husband. Philip Young previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges of abuse against his former spouse, Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity. Read more: ‘We made it’: Joanne Young’s daughter praises mother after four men convicted of sexually abusing her while drugged Read more: Four men guilty of sexually abusing woman who was drugged, raped and advertised online to fulfil husband's 'sexual fantasies'

Joanne Young, who was sexually abused by four men after being advertised for sex by her husband issues a statement outside Winchester Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

In 2022, Daniel Bishop was jailed for 14 years and eight months after admitting rape and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence. Bristol Crown Court heard he had slipped GHB - sometimes described as a “date rape drug” - into Dr Bishop’s drink before raping her and broadcasting the abuse online. The court also heard he arranged for another man to rape her and invited others to do the same, although they declined. Dr Bishop said she later recorded Bishop admitting he had invited seven men into their home to abuse her. She warned that alleged perpetrators are using coded, "secret" language on online platforms to find other perpetrators and victims. “They’re using language such as the word ‘princess’, which instantly tells them that that’s a drugged wife,” she said. “It’s Sleeping Beauty - drugged, not given consent to the prince.” Dr Bishop described the horrifying moment she awoke in August 2021 to find a stranger raping her in her bed, while her husband was in the room. “I was completely naked and my husband was also in the room, and that was my first knowledge that anything was happening,” she said. “The man ran off, so did my husband. I barricaded myself into my children’s room and called my father, whilst my husband, through the door, was shouting: ‘It’s all in your head.’”

She has also criticised the initial police response, saying key evidence was lost because the correct specialist team was not assigned immediately. “The phone that he was using wasn’t taken in, the bed frame wasn’t fingerprinted, and the bedsheets weren’t forensically tested for years,” she said. Dr Bishop said the investigation had since “picked up pace”, but added: “There is unfortunately evidence that’s missed that we will never get back. That’s quite difficult to live with.” Avon and Somerset Police said it was continuing a “thorough investigation”, led by specially trained detectives, to identify any further suspects and bring them to justice.