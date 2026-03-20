Researchers have said misinformation prevalence was “consistently higher on TikTok than other platforms”

Inaccurate social media posts about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism have been linked to a rise in young people believing they have neurodevelopmental conditions. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Inaccurate social media posts about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism have been linked to a rise in young people believing they have neurodevelopmental conditions, an expert has said after a new study highlighted the levels of misinformation online.

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Researchers said their findings present a “clear need for action” for more high-quality information to be shared on social media and “strengthened content moderation”. Experts from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust set out to examine the quality of mental health and neurodivergence information on social media by reviewing all relevant studies on the topic relating to posts on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and X. They included 27 studies concerning 5,057 social media posts. The rate of misinformation ranged from 0% for videos analysed on anxiety and depression from YouTube Kids to 56.9% for claustrophobia videos on YouTube, the authors wrote in The Journal of Social Media Research. Read more: NHS 'came close to collapse' during Covid pandemic, inquiry finds Read more: Three cheerleaders among meningitis cases in hospital, friend says

Rebecca Bruzzese, recent data has a shown a rise in the number of adults diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD). Despite the increased need for ADHD assessments, months long wait times and sometimes rushed appointments within Ontario. Picture: Getty

The researchers said misinformation prevalence was “consistently higher on TikTok than other platforms”. YouTube Kids was the only platform to have no misinformation on some topics “likely due to the implementation of stricter content moderation and prioritisation of child-friendly content”, the authors said. Dr Alice Carter, from UEA, said: “When we looked closely at TikTok content, studies reported that 52% of ADHD-related videos and 41% of autism videos analysed were inaccurate. “By contrast, YouTube averaged 22% misinformation while Facebook averaged just under 15%.” The research team found that posts about ADHD and autism were more likely to contain misinformation compared to mental health topics.

YouTube Kids was the only platform to have no misinformation on some topics . Picture: Alamy

Dr Eleanor Chatburn, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Mental health information on social media matters because many young people now turn to these platforms to understand their symptoms and possible diagnoses. “TikTok content has been linked to young people increasingly believing they may have mental health or neurodevelopmental conditions. "While this questioning can be a helpful starting point, it’s important these questions lead to proper clinical assessment with a professional. “As well as leading to misunderstanding of serious conditions and pathologising ordinary behaviour, misinformation can also lead to delayed diagnosis for people that actually do need help.” The researchers found that content created by health professionals was more likely to be accurate.

The study was conducted at UEA’s Norwich Medical School. Picture: Alamy

Dr Carter added: “While lived-experience can play an important role, with personal stories helping people to feel understood and raising awareness of mental health conditions, it is vital to ensure that accurate and evidence-based information from clinicians and trusted organisations is also visible and easy to find. “TikTok’s algorithms are also designed to push rapidly engaging content and this is a major driver of misinformation. “Once users show interest in a topic, they are bombarded with similar posts – creating powerful echo chambers that can reinforce false or exaggerated claims. "It is a perfect storm for misinformation to go viral faster than facts can catch up.” The authors called for better evidence-based content and improved content moderation to tackle misinformation on social media.

Experts have said the study highlights the importance of evidence-based advice from organisations such as the National Autistic Society. Picture: Alamy

Judith Brown, head of evidence and research at the National Autistic Society, said: “This study demonstrates how rapidly misinformation can spread on social media platforms, highlighting the importance of evidence-based advice and guidance from organisations such as the National Autistic Society. “Our online information undergoes a robust process before publication to ensure it is accurate, evidence-based and up to date. “The rise of online misinformation about autism is a serious issue. “People are being exposed to inaccurate and unreliable information which can lead to stigma and prejudice, and could also prevent them from seeking support. “Social media companies should think about how to improve their platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation. “People should be wary of information they find and know that it does not replace a professional assessment for autism, which can provide a life-changing diagnosis and access to appropriate support. “Anyone who wants to learn more about autism should visit trusted sources such as the NHS website or autism.org.uk”

Researchers have said misinformation prevalence was “consistently higher on TikTok than other platforms”. Picture: Getty