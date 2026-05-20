Nurses warn they are having to “constantly” battle misinformation spread on social media

Nurses warn they are having to “constantly” battle misinformation spread on social media. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Nurses warn they are having to “constantly” battle misinformation as social media muddies public understanding of ADHD and autism, damaging morale and leaving staff on the “front line of confusion, fear and scepticism".

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While social media has helped break down some of the stigma surrounding ADHD and autism, nurses have warned it is also fuelling widespread misunderstanding about what the conditions really are. Speaking at the Royal College of Nursing’s annual congress, nurses said long waiting lists, complex symptoms and an unstable political climate were pushing patients towards unreliable online sources for clinical advice. They warned the spread of misinformation was having a direct impact on frontline staff, with one RCN nurse describing the constant need to correct false claims as “emotionally exhausting and time-consuming”. Charlotte Glynn, chair of the union’s Women’s Health Forum, told delegates: “While myths and misinformation have always existed in healthcare, the speed and reach of online information today means that false and sometimes dangerous claims can spread to large audiences almost instantly.” Read more: Young people ‘unforgivably failed’ as 500,000 turn up at A&E amid mental health crisis Read more: Fourth case of meningitis confirmed as Reading junior school pupil

Nurses are being forced to navigate longer waiting lists and more complex presentations due to the spread. Picture: Getty

Mental health nurse Clare Manley highlighted that social media has created a surge in demand for services in autism and ADHD. She said platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have helped people have “open conversations and reduced stigma” but also “heightened expectations” and in some cases have led to a “misunderstanding of what ADHD and autism truly are”. “This inflammation of public perception places strain on stretched services and individuals,” Ms Manley said. “Nurses navigate longer waiting lists, complex presentations, and a growing pressure to deliver rapid answers in a system designed for thoughtful, evidence-based assessment. It affects morale, retention, and the emotional labour that we carry. “For patients, social media can shape expectations in ways that don’t always align with clinical reality. Many arrive hoping for instant diagnoses or instant treatment, and more importantly, instant transformation.”

Increased stress, burnout, verbal abuse, and frustration are all also contributing to low morale among nurses. Picture: Getty

Annafleur van Mourik Broekman, who works in public health education specialising in vaccination, told delegates she deals with the impact of misinformation “every single day”. She also stressed that nurses are also members of the public and are “not immune” to misinformation. “I think we’re seeing the tip of the iceberg now, and I fear we’re not prepared for what is to come,” Ms Mourik Broekman said. “AI-generated misinformation content has been identified as a significant risk to public health in multiple scientific studies, and has potential to deliver personalised information and advice. I think this is a threat we should take really, really seriously." Responding to the debate, Professor Lynn Woolsey, chief nursing officer at the Royal College of Nursing, said: “There has been a worrying rise in health misinformation online and via social media in recent years, which is a direct threat to patient safety. “Patients are being misinformed and left confused, while nursing staff are too often having to correct misinformation. It is leading to dangerous consequences for patients, including vaccine hesitancy and refusing evidence-based treatment. “Nursing staff are highly educated clinical experts, but they need support in challenging the rise in health misinformation. It cannot be left to nursing staff alone to push back on dangerous narratives and misinformation.”

A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration against vaccinations and government restrictions designed to fight the spread of coronavirus in 2020. Picture: Getty