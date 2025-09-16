The government’s new Online Safety Act does not go far enough to protect children from predators operating on mainstream platforms, an online safety expert has warned.

The law’s focus on age verification and explicit content risks “creating friction for legitimate users without addressing the behaviours that put children in harm’s way”.

“The responsibility of keeping children safe online cannot sit solely with parents or schools. It has to also fall on the social media platforms and digital communities that are attracting young audiences,” online safety expert, Gus Tomlinson said.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, he argued that the root problem is anonymity, which allows abusers to create disposable accounts, target children in chat functions and games, and then reappear under new identities.

Read more: LBC - Mumsnet CEO Justine Roberts answers your questions about online safety

Read more: I am LBC’s tech expert and these online safety issues keep me up at night

“Predators don’t wait patiently at the gates of adult websites. They reach children on mainstream platforms, in the places where children spend their time and form their friendships – and they do so under the cloak of anonymity,” he said.

The warning comes from Mr Tomlinson, Managing Director of Identity Fraud at GBG, who compared the situation to allowing adults to walk invisibly through schools or playgrounds. “We would never accept that offline, and yet that is what we permit online,” he said.

He called for platforms to “design safer communities, rooted in identity”, so that young people can take part in digital life without fear.

The Online Safety Act, which was passed last year, gives Ofcom new powers to regulate online platforms, with fines of up to 10% of global turnover for firms that fail to comply. However, campaigners have voiced concerns that its measures do not adequately address grooming and abuse on mainstream services.