LBC is dedicating a whole day of broadcasts and exclusive content to mark Online Safety Day 2026 on Monday.

Programmes from Nick Ferrari, Natasha Devon, Shelagh Fogarty, Tom Swarbrick, Andrew Marr, Iain Dale and Ben Kentish will all feature segments and discussions on the topic.

Following on from the success of Online Safety Day 2025, the dedicated day will see technology secretary Liz Kendall interviewed on air.

There will also be exclusive segments on LBC News radio station as well as articles about online safety on both the LBC website and associated social media channels.

When is Online Safety Day 2026?

LBC’s Online Safety Day 2026 will run on Monday, March 8, from 7am to 11pm.

Key topics across the day include:

Is Australia’s under-16 social media ban working, and could a similar ban be implemented in the UK?

How has the Online Safety Act been enacted in the UK?

How has Ofcom been recuperating fines around online safety?

Can children still access explicit and harmful content, despite measures in place?

To explore all of these, there will be interviews, exclusive reports, and case studies, as well as calls from listeners to unpack how the situation is impacting you.