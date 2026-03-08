The UK has launched a public consultation into whether social media could be banned for children under 16, following the lead of Australia.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy previously told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that Britain is keeping a close eye on the situation Down Under, where the ban came in December.

Parents reported distraught children discovering they had been shut out of platforms as the law took effect from the end of 2025 after the Anthony Albanese government pressed it through.

However, three months on, the first effects are now being felt in Australia as the UK mulls over implementing a similar ban.

This is the situation as it stands.

What is Australia’s social media ban?

Australia has officially switched off social media platforms for its five million population who are aged 15 or under.

Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X, Snapchat, Kick, Twitch, TikTok, Reddit and YouTube must block under-16s from accessing their accounts, or face fines of up to £25m. Despite complaints, they have all now agreed to comply.

Australian prime minister Mr Albanese said the clampdown is designed to shield young people from harmful content, online grooming, cyberbullying and what ministers have described as “predatory algorithms” that exploit teenage behaviour.

As of December 10, users have needed to verify their ages to use accounts.

Has the ban worked?

Three months into the new world, there have been reports that the ban has been having a positive effect, although it might be too early to tell.

There has not yet been a chance for any significant study to be completed, while anecdotal evidence has been mixed - with some teens telling the Guardian that they have appreciated the break, while others have said they have found that their accounts have not been blocked.

But John Wilkinson, of TMT ID, told LBC that: “Many predicted teenagers would lie about their age or use VPNs to get around the rules. A month on, early evidence shows the opposite.”

He wrote: “Meta alone removed more than half a million suspected under‑sixteen accounts across Instagram, Facebook and Threads in the first week after the ban took effect on 10 December.

"That does not signal failure. It shows that checks are finally being taken seriously and that younger users can no longer sign up with the ease they once did.”

What is the UK proposing?

The UK government launched a public consultation this month into whether to ban social media for under-16s, with views being sought from children and parents.

As well as discussing the ban for children, the government is also considering whether sites should be required to make their sites less addictive to use and whether overnight curfews could also be considered.

The consultation will run until May 26.

Liz Kendall, technology secretary, said: "The path to a good life is a great childhood, one full of love, learning and play. That applies just as much to the online world as it does to the real one.

"We know parents everywhere are grappling with how much screen time their children should have, when they should give them a phone, what they are seeing online, and the impact all of this is having.”