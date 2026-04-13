There was “scant regard” and a “lack of curiosity” paid to the risks arising from Axel Rudakubana's online behaviour, the report concluded

Two girls hold pink roses as they pay tribute outside The Atkinson on the first anniversary of the Southport stabbings that left three girls dead. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The report into the Southport attack said its next phase of work will consider whether more restrictions and monitoring of youngsters’ internet access should be considered after hearing Axel Rudakubana (AR) spent much of his time alone at home looking at extreme content on the internet.

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And the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), used by the killer to get around age verification to order knives online, will also be looked at. “I have no hesitation in concluding that the degrading, violent and misogynistic material which AR was viewing online contributed to – and ‘fed’ – his already unhealthy fascination with violence,” Sir Adrian Fulford, the report author concluded, following a nine-week public inquiry at Liverpool Town Hall last year. He added: “In the digital online age, it should be self-evident that how someone is behaving online, and what they are seeking out or exposed to, can be both a powerful influence and an effective predictor for how they are likely to behave offline.” Tablets recovered by police from Rudakubana’s home showed he had downloaded documents on violence and conflicts, the inquiry heard. Read more: History could have been different says Southport inquiry chairman Read more: Southport inquiry blames killer's parents for failing to prevent attack

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana, 18. Picture: Alamy

As well as an al-Qaeda training manual, he had also downloaded a wide range of disturbing imagery, as well as articles and papers relating to atrocities. He had deleted his internet history shortly before leaving to carry out the attack but had then searched social media site X for the Mar Mari Emmanuel stabbing, which led to video footage of Bishop Emmanuel being attacked while livestreaming a sermon in Australia. At school Rudakubana was known to have searched computers for school shootings, had asked about access to pictures of weapons or severed heads, and he had searched for information about terrorist attacks and global conflicts. At home, from 2019 until the time of the attack, the killer’s parents had no online parental controls set at their address. There was “scant regard” and a “lack of curiosity” paid to the risks arising from his online behaviour, the report concluded.