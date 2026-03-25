Following LBC's findings, the Home Office revealed it had commissioned undercover officers to infiltrate the network. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

At least 21 Brits have become victims of 'sadistic' online group chats that award points to members encouraging vulnerable people to carry out acts of self-harm or suicide.

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The Com network was highlighted as an ‘emerging threat’ by an LBC investigation in September last year as part of our second Online Safety Day. At the time, the National Crime Agency (NCA) - which investigates organised crime, human and drug trafficking, weapons and cybercrime - said it was second only to small boat crossings in terms of criminal threats, revealing 100 crimes had already been linked to the Com - short for ‘community’. Following LBC's findings, the Home Office revealed it had commissioned undercover officers to infiltrate the network. The groups, which have no standout ideology behind them, encourage predominantly teenage boys to inflict harm in the real world, in return for notoriety. In the past six months, we can now reveal that the NCA and Counter Terrorism Police have had a further 500 referrals about Com activity and have made 14 arrests. Graeme Biggar, Director General of the NCA, said a dedicated team was set up after LBC’s investigation. Read More: 'Suicide forum' linked to at least 135 UK deaths spreading into gaming platforms as regulators move closer to crackdown Read More: The twisted online networks of teenage boys drawing their peers into 'suicide' games He said: “The taskforce is really trying to make sure nothing is falling down the crack. “We’ve identified 21 victims, mostly young girls, who we hope to have been safeguarded as a result. “But what’s really uncomfortable is the extent to which the victims, where their online persona matters and online relationships are part of their life; they don’t see what is happening as a crime. “They see the people abusing them, encouraging them to cut themselves, or commit suicide, as friends. “So even after we’ve intervened, they go back into conversations with them. It’s harrowing.”

The Com has been described to LBC as an ‘ecosystem of sadism, financial exploitation and terror’ which often recruits young boys into groups from social media sites, web forums and gaming platforms. Once inside, many become desensitised to extreme material which is glorified through images and videos, including of sexual abuse, mass casualty events and gore. They’re then encouraged to inflict their own harm in the real world and gather content to be shared with other members, with increased notoriety for the most extreme acts. George Vlasto, head of trust and safety at Resolver - a global company monitoring online harms - told LBC the Com’s “tentacles are now reaching across ever more platforms”. He said: “We’ve seen members of the Com commit cyber-enabled financial crimes, conduct real world attacks, for example, setting wildfires or trying to attack premises, even people. “And then there's some egregious harm taking place with mostly young and vulnerable individuals online being cited to commit acts of self-harm, potentially even suicide. "It's increasing in its geographic reach and I think in the UK specifically, the number of young people that are now becoming aware of or becoming targeted by Com groups has increased quite a lot. “And while some platforms have taken significant steps forward, particularly in light of the Online Safety Act, there is still more to do.”