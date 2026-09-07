A longtime insider has claimed that Iraqi Kurds, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis are exploiting the procedures and rules of the Home Office, using tactics to remain in the UK.

00:00 | Nick Ferrari and LBC's Benji Hyer give context to the anti-illegal migrant protests at Dover and Portsmouth in the last few days.

03:18 | Benji Hyer speaks to Francis was at the Portsmouth demonstration.

04:45 | Conservative councillor Chris Vinson says 'everyone wants to see the numbers come down'.

08:02 | Nick Ferrari says he can 'see the growing frustration' on the matter.

09:25 | Caller Chris debates with Nick about how to deal with pull factors on migration.

12:53 | Caller Ben says he has observed migrants being given clothes on the beach by volunteers.

14:46 | Labour's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds is questioned by Nick Ferrari about what is going on in the Home Office.

19:05 | Former Tory adviser Christopher Howarth warns that 'people will do more and more desperate things to get here'.

22:28 | Caller Seamus says 'the government is lying to us and misleading us'.

24:53 | Caller Nicky insists that Danny Tommo 'was peaceful' at the protest.

28:21 | Texter John demands for the migrant arrivals to no longer be referred to as 'small boats crossings', in light of the mega-boats that have started arriving.

28:59 | Caller James raises safety concerns, given recent convictions of some migrants.