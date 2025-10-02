Tributes paid as Only Fools and Horses actor dies aged 68
The TV star was best known for playing Cockney chancer Mickey Pearce in the classic comedy series
Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has died aged 68 after a battle with lung cancer.
The TV star was best known for playing Cockney chancer Mickey Pearce in the classic comedy series.
He features in 20 episodes alongside David Jason's Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst's Rodney Trotter, from 1983 to 2003.
Paying tribute to the actor, the Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society shared a statement on Facebook, which read: "It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray - Mickey Pearce to so many.
"He was a regular attendee of our conventions and we will miss his humour and the joy he bought to many."
On X, The Only Fools podcast announced: "This never gets easier … rest in peace, Patrick Murray. 'Patrick was a very talented & clever actor with impeccable timing. He really bought 'Mickey Pearce' to life with a mischievous charm."
His beloved character Mickey was known for joining Del Boy in wheeler-dealer antics, often exaggerating his success with business and women.
Actor Murray went on to star in a series of films including Curse Of The Pink Panther and The Firm.
After struggling with alcohol, he attended an Alcoholics Anonymous programme and quit the acting world, taking up work as a taxi driver in Kent.
In 2023, Murray revealed doctors discovered a malignant growth on his liver, which meant he had to have a part of the organ removed.
He told fans: "I am going home today. Minus half a liver and a tumour that the wonderful Prof Heaton removed last week. I kept this under my hat that they'd discovered another primary cancer last year."
Five months after his initial diagnosis, he told fans he was "cured", writing: "Thanks again for all your lovely messages. As you may know, I was diagnosed with lung cancer last July.
"After an op in October to remove the tumour I had chemo to help prevent the cancer returning.
"During this chemo, another tumour was discovered in my liver. Luckily for me this cancer was unconnected to the lung cancer and was also treatable.
"I had a procedure called TACE to deal with this. Last Friday l saw my oncologist She told me the lung cancer was cured and that the tumour in my liver was shrinking."