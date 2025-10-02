The TV star was best known for playing Cockney chancer Mickey Pearce in the classic comedy series

The TV star was best known for playing Cockney chancer Mickey Pearce in the classic comedy series. Picture: BBC

By Frankie Elliott

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has died aged 68 after a battle with lung cancer.

His beloved character Mickey was known for joining Del Boy in several wheeler-dealer antics. Picture: Getty

Paying tribute to the actor, the Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society shared a statement on Facebook, which read: "It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray - Mickey Pearce to so many. "He was a regular attendee of our conventions and we will miss his humour and the joy he bought to many." On X, The Only Fools podcast announced: "This never gets easier … rest in peace, Patrick Murray. 'Patrick was a very talented & clever actor with impeccable timing. He really bought 'Mickey Pearce' to life with a mischievous charm." His beloved character Mickey was known for joining Del Boy in wheeler-dealer antics, often exaggerating his success with business and women.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Patrick Murray, who played Mickey Pearce in Only Fools and... Posted by Only Fools and Horses on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Actor Murray went on to star in a series of films including Curse Of The Pink Panther and The Firm. After struggling with alcohol, he attended an Alcoholics Anonymous programme and quit the acting world, taking up work as a taxi driver in Kent. In 2023, Murray revealed doctors discovered a malignant growth on his liver, which meant he had to have a part of the organ removed.

Micky also frequently exploited 'plonker' Rodney, taking advantage of his youthfulness. Picture: Getty