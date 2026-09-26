AI agents also breached Australian government sites amid ongoing warnings over how to manage the technology

Open AI CEO Sam Altman. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

OpenAI had to alert “dozens” of institutions across the globe, including critical US government sites, that its agents were attempting to gain information from them.

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The AI company run by Sam Altman has admitted that its bots may have meddled with sites which include the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Census Bureau and Education Department. This AI security breach comes after a month of warnings from AI whistleblowers that allowing the technology to run without guardrails may result in an apocalyptic scenario. According to OpenAI, this breach occurred when bots were searching for “authoritative sources of public information.” Read more: Rogue OpenAI agent hacked Australian government website in world first security breach Read more: OpenAI hacked the Australian government. Is Whitehall next?

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, attends a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

In an attempt to fulfill that role, the bots breached website security measures and used tools reserved for software developers to access information. Although, according to OpenAI the government data accessed was public. OpenAI also disclosed that data was transferred by AI agents to other websites, including publishing SEC information intended for regulating the stock market to another site, and moving images uploaded by users to ChatGPT to another location. It is unclear at this time where these images are. This latest disclosure is part of OpenAI’s confession that its bots had hacked Australia’s public health portal. Australia’s country's cybersecurity agency will be implementing a "forensic investigation" into whether other government systems were affected, said Australian Prime Minister Anothony Albanese.

OpenAI agent hacks Australia's Medicare in world's first known rogue AI breach of government body. Picture: Getty