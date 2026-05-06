Tesla CEO Elon Musk is suing OpenAI's Chief Executive Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman

OpenAI President Greg Brockman (Left), OpenAI Chief Exec Sam Altman (Middle), and Elon Musk (Right). Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

OpenAI President Greg Brockman revealed that he thought Elon Musk was "going to hit him" when the billionaire's attempts to take over the tech company failed.

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Mr Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is suing OpenAI's Chief Executive Sam Altman and Mr Brockman, saying they betrayed him and the public by abandoning the mission to be a benevolent steward of AI for humanity. Mr Brockman told the jury at Oakland federal court about a heated meeting in 2017 where he rejected Mr Musk's proposal to have a greater say in the company. He said Mr Musk had recently given Teslas to some OpenAI employees in gratitude for their work, and former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever painted a portrait of a Tesla to give to Mr Musk as a token of thanks. But according to Mr Brockman, Mr Musk grew angry when discussing a potential equity structure for OpenAI that he didn't like, saying "I decline." Read more: Man charged with attempted murder after Molotov cocktail thrown at home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Read more: Grok instructs users how to make chemical weapons - as LBC investigation uncovers the dark side of Elon Musk's xAI

Elon Musk arrives to court at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on April 30, 2026 in Oakland, California. Picture: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

Mr Brockman said Mr Musk stood up and walked over so fast he was concerned Mr Musk would hit him, but instead Mr Musk picked up Mr Sutskever's painting and stormed out, saying he would withhold new funding until matters were sorted. "I actually thought he was going to hit me," Mr Brockman said Mr Musk alleges that he was conned by OpenAI chief Sam Altman into giving $38 million to the nonprofit, only to see it abandon its charitable goals and become a for-profit company to enrich themselves. He is seeking $150 billion in damages to be paid to the nonprofit and for Mr Altman and Mr Brockman to be removed from their leadership roles. OpenAI has said Mr Musk was embittered because he left its board before the company's successes, and now wants control. It also said Mr Musk sued to bolster his own AI company xAI, now part of SpaceX. Under questioning from an OpenAI lawyer, Mr Brockman said that in 2017 Musk wanted OpenAI to change its corporate structure because it was too hard for a nonprofit to raise the amount of money OpenAI required to build advanced AI models.

Sam Altman, right, and OpenAI president Greg Brockman, center, arrive at the U.S. District Court in Oakland. Picture: AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez