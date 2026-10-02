The decision follows calls from industry leaders for a slower pace of AI development and tougher safety safeguards

OpenAI The firm, which created ChatGPT, did not identify the fired researchers. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

OpenAI has sacked three researchers for reportedly mishandling information, including projects which involved an external company analysing AI models.

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The firm, known for creating ChatGPT, did not identify the fired researchers, but at least two were involved in safety research at the firm. An OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement: “We have parted ways with three individuals for violating our policies on accessing and handling sensitive company information. “Our investigation confirmed that these individuals mishandled sensitive information outside established company procedures, violating our policies and breaking the trust essential to our work,” the Wall Street Journal reported. Read more: OpenAI bots attempted to infiltrate US government sites and 'used tools reserved for software developers to access information' Read more: OpenAI scraps rollout of latest model amid safety concerns

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Picture: Getty

OpenAI has scrapped the planned release of its newest AI model after internal testing found it failed to meet the company’s safety and alignment standards. GPT-6.1 Astra, a next-generation model expected to launch in October, had been due to power more complex tasks across ChatGPT and Codex with less human input. The decision follows calls from OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and other industry leaders for a slower pace of AI development and tougher safety safeguards. OpenAI has previously warned that Astra could, at times, evade human oversight. The company and rivals including Anthropic have also faced scrutiny over experimental systems that breached safeguards, including reports of an OpenAI model accessing Australia’s health system database.

The model had been expected to launch in October. Picture: Getty