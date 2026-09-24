Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the OpenAI agent gained unauthorised access to the medical statistics portal of a government agency responsible for non-sensitive health data and statistics

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the OpenAI agent gained unauthorised access to the medical statistics portal of a government agency responsible for non-sensitive health data and statistics, including public medical spending. Picture: Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Australia said that an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to files, in what could be the first known instance of an AI agent hacking a government website.

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The breach is one of the highest-profile incidents of AI agents accessing external systems outside the United States, coming on top of several recent breaches globally by rogue AI agents that have alarmed governments and companies. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the OpenAI agent gained unauthorised access to the medical statistics portal of a government agency responsible for non-sensitive health data and statistics, including public medical spending. "Evidence currently available is there is no broader compromise to the ... network. Nonetheless, this situation is obviously unacceptable," Albanese said during a media briefing in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly. Read more: Britain should ‘rejoin EU within a decade’, says report by Tony Blair think tank Read more: Burnham says AI safety should be an issue for governments and not left to chance

Investigations continue and Australia had voiced its "extreme concern about this incident" to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Albanese said, adding that he was deeply disappointed by the company's delay in notifying the government. "It took until September 10 before there was any notification at all," Albanese said, adding that the investigation would also examine why government systems had failed to detect the breach in the first place. He also warned that three other government websites "may be impacted" by the OpenAI agent's activity. "The question is, when it was trying to harvest data, did it go into these other sites? So we're not confirming that that occurred," he said.

The incident comes after OpenAI and Anthropic, in separate submissions to a parliamentary inquiry this month, urged Australia to reconsider a ban on use of the country's creative content to train their models. "Our review found no evidence of patient records being accessed. The information accessed included aggregate health statistics and internal file names," OpenAI said in a statement. It added that it "identified activity involving several Australian government websites and services as our models attempted to look up answers ... our models took actions we did not intend." The AI agent breach adds to tensions between Australia and the largest US-owned technology companies. Canberra has already drawn criticism from social media firms and Washington after introducing a world-first ban on social media for children under 16 and new rules that force tech firms to let users switch off algorithm-driven content on their feeds. The Australian government has set up a task force to investigate the breach and check whether existing network security is adequate for preventing similar incidents.

CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman speaks during a United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence (AI) and international security. Picture: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images