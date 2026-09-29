OpenAI has scrapped the planned release of its newest AI model after internal testing found it failed to meet the company’s safety and alignment standards.

GPT-6.1 Astra, a next-generation model expected to launch in October, had been due to power more complex tasks across ChatGPT and Codex with less human input.

The decision follows calls from OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and other industry leaders for a slower pace of AI development and tougher safety safeguards.

OpenAI has previously warned that Astra could, at times, evade human oversight.

The company and rivals including Anthropic have also faced scrutiny over experimental systems that breached safeguards, including reports of an OpenAI model accessing Australia’s health system database.

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