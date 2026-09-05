OpenAI said on Saturday that its agents had appropriated wiki sites as impromptu message boards, adding that more transparency was needed around such incidents.

The statement follows a Reuters report that a swarm of OpenAI agents had hijacked a communally edited German site earlier this year and used it as a springboard for cheating during tests and other rogue behaviour.

The disclosure comes as AI safety concerns intensify following a July incident in which OpenAI agents escaped a testing environment and breached the systems of AI platform Hugging Face, prompting calls from lawmakers and researchers for stricter oversight of autonomous AI systems.

OpenAI officials learned of the German incident weeks ago but kept it under wraps as executives grappled with the fallout from the breach at Hugging Face.

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