At the end of a particularly traumatic news week, perhaps a glimmer of positivity has been the election of Dame Sarah Mullally as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

Leading any religion brings its own unique challenges, and the new archbishop inherits a Church of England rocked by the safeguarding scandal that led to the resignation of her predecessor, Justin Welby.

The historic institution is also having something of an identity crisis, with growing calls for it to be separated from an increasingly secular state, while a mini culture war stirs within its members every time the church considers how it might respond to societal change. Debates around issues of gender equality, LGBT rights, and now even AI are never far away. There is now the worrying trend of the far right attempting to somehow claim Christianity as its own.

But it is not like the Archbishop of Canterbury will have presidential-style executive orders at her disposal to bash changes through. It is an organisation that notoriously moves at a glacial pace: It has taken almost a year for Welby to be replaced, and a good half millennia for the first female archbishop to be chosen.

It will therefore, as ever, be down to churches and Christians themselves to spread the word and make the message seem relevant. It is possible that someone has turned to faith because they were inspired by an Archbishop of Canterbury, but I’d bet that for most it was following a chat with a Christian friend, a moving sermon from a minister, or an encounter with the Holy Spirit.

As Archbishop, Dame Sarah will, however, seek to guide the C of E to what she will most faithfully perceive to be God’s direction, represent the church on a national level, and provide words of comfort in difficult times. Having served as Bishop of London for seven years, she certainly has the leadership ability to be effective here, and having been a nursing officer in a former career, she has enough life experience to relate to society.

Most importantly, change starts at the lowest, most local level, and it is encouraging to hear from those who have met her that she is well-equipped and compassionate on a personal level.

I’ve not personally met Dame Sarah, but a number of friends in churches around the capital have - which shows that as Bishop of London she has been approachable and friendly.

By just having the humility to take time to stop, chat and encourage people, she embodies the essence of the protestant church - that no individual is too high and mighty to be beyond caring for everyday concerns.

My friend Mel met Dame Sarah last month and passed on that she had no idea that such a promotion was in store for the bishop.

“Grateful for our short conversation that will stay with me,” my friend said, “And for a reminder that leadership starts with listening.”

Listening is an ability that for all leaders, religious or not, is especially needed right now.

